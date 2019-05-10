Rihanna’s breaking new ground with Fenty after securing a deal with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, becoming the first woman to create an original brand at the famed fashion house.

—Rihanna missed the MET Gala and fans think they know why—

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna, 31, said in the statement to the New York Times. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

The brand “is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision,” according to a statement from LVMH. It will be based in Paris and comprise ready-to-wear pieces, shoes and accessories.

—Cop who held Eric Garner in fatal chokehold faces department trial Monday—

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real C.E.O. and a terrific leader,” Bernard Arnault, the chairman of LVMH, said in the statement.

“She naturally finds her full place within LVMH,” he continued. “To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

In recent months, Rih Rih has been a force securing collaborations with Puma, snatching fans coins for her Savage x Fenty lingerie collections and her Fenty Beauty.

Her first collection will debut in Paris on May 22.