Graduation season is here and celeb kids are no exception among the thousands walking the stage, and that includes Michael Jackson’s eldest son Prince donning cap and gown to receive his diploma.
According to The Blast, on Saturday, Jackson was given his degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University. Front and center during the ceremony was his cousin, and former guardian, T.J. Jackson, who helped raise him after his father’s tragic death in 2009.
Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. 📚 🎉 🍾 #graduation #congrats #proudcousin pic.twitter.com/Ij2I2TDZb8
— TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) May 11, 2019
Jackson, 22, didn’t just squeak by in school. He earned a degree in one of Loyola’s most prestigious programs and credits the institution for helping him to grow.
Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it. I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here. But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit. Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline. I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better.
He also celebrated the milestone by posting a picture of his graduation ring, along with photos of him at the ceremony with his girlfriend, Molly and his family members — including grandmother Katherine, brother Blanket and additional cousins Taryll, and Taj Jackson.
