Graduation season is here and celeb kids are no exception among the thousands walking the stage, and that includes Michael Jackson’s eldest son Prince donning cap and gown to receive his diploma.

According to The Blast, on Saturday, Jackson was given his degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University. Front and center during the ceremony was his cousin, and former guardian, T.J. Jackson, who helped raise him after his father’s tragic death in 2009.

Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. 📚 🎉 🍾 #graduation #congrats #proudcousin pic.twitter.com/Ij2I2TDZb8 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) May 11, 2019

Jackson, 22, didn’t just squeak by in school. He earned a degree in one of Loyola’s most prestigious programs and credits the institution for helping him to grow.

He also celebrated the milestone by posting a picture of his graduation ring, along with photos of him at the ceremony with his girlfriend, Molly and his family members — including grandmother Katherine, brother Blanket and additional cousins Taryll, and Taj Jackson.