Blac Chyna is piping down in more ways than one.

Recently the reality star, who is known for her oversized assets and roller coaster relationship with Rob Kardashian, opened up on The Wendy Williams Show about reducing her breast and butt size because they were getting larger than life.

“I’ve had lipo before, I’ve had my breasts done four times,” the 31-year-old shared with Williams on Wednesday, PEOPLE reports.

Chyna said while she had three breast enhancements to make her boobs bigger, she then got one done to reduce them

“I was like, ‘This is just too much,’” the mother of two admitted.

And even though Chyna and her legions of fans have liked her big butt, she says after she had her daughter Dream, she actually got surgery to take some junk out of her trunk.

“I went and got something done. I got lipo because after I had Dream, it was like, out of control! So I had some of it taken out,” she said.

Chyna didn’t hold back about her life as a former Kardashian insider and she explained all about how she found out her ex, rapper Tyga, hooked up with Kylie Jenner right under her nose. Chyna said she learned that Tyga and Kylie were an item when he threw her a 17th birthday party – and then he threw her out of his house!

“With relationships, sometimes things don’t work out,” she told Williams of her relationship with the rapper. “Then also, sometimes things just kind of like spread you different ways, and I guess maybe that’s kind of what was going on. The way that it went about, like publicly, wasn’t right. Even not publicly, it wasn’t right.”

Chyna and Tyga share a 6-year-old son King together.

Her fans can now get more of a glimpse inside Chyna’s life because she revealed that she scored her own Zeus Network docu-series titled The Real Blac Chyna.

“So, I scored my own docu-series, and it’s with this network called Zeus. Basically, it’s like Netflix. You subscribe, and you can watch it anywhere, on your phone, on your laptop,” she said. “Right now, we’re still working on it, but it’s a docu-series, so hopefully we’re not counting the episodes. It’s the real Blac Chyna. The good, the bad. All of that.”