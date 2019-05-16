Las Vegas police have arrested a woman they say pushed a 74-year-old man off of a bus about a month before he died of injuries from the incident, CNN is reporting.

Police say Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arguing with people on the bus on March 21 when fellow passenger Serge Fournier told her “to be nicer to passengers,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, based on an arrest report.

When the bus stopped to allow passengers to get on and off, Bishop shoved Fournier off of the vehicle, as seen in surveillance video that has circulated widely. Images from the incident showed Fournier lying face down on the sidewalk after being pushed.

Bishop, who’d been with her son, walked away from the scene without offering help, the Review-Journal reports.

At the time, Fournier refused medical treatment but later that night, he went to the hospital due to the injuries he sustained when he was pushed, and died April 23 in the hospital, according to CNN.

The Clark County, Nevada, Coroner-Medical Examiner told CNN that Fournier died of blunt force injuries to the torso. The agency classified Fournier’s death as a homicide. Initially, police were not able to locate Bishop, but Las Vegas police arrested Bishop on May 6 and charged her with the murder of an elderly-vulnerable person.

She was being held on $100,000 bail at the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center, CNN reported, based on jail records. But the Review-Journal reported Wednesday that Bishop posted bail last Friday and had been placed on “high-level” electronic monitoring.

Court records indicate that Bishop has a public defender but so far, the county public defender’s office has not responded to CNN’s queries. The network reported that it does not appear that Bishop has entered a plea to her charges.

She is due to appear before the court on May 21 for a preliminary hearing.