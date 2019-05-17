Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are happy and doing great as a couple, according to Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx.

Corrine, 25, dished to PEOPLE Magazine about her father and Katie’s relationship, which they have kept mostly private.

“They are so great and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful,” Corinne told the magazine when she was asked about the couples’ Met Gala attire. “[It was] my dad’s first Met Gala,” she explained, adding that she felt “cool” because she got to experience the Gala even before her famous dad.

—Wendy Williams claps back and says producer is leaving the show for an opportunity to grow-—

Katie and Jamie didn’t walk the red carpet, but they did pose for photos at the event. Katie wore a regal purple gown with a fuchsia colored feathered collar and Jamie donned a black suit which he decked out in purple shoes which matched Katie’s gown.

Corinne, who works as a DJ on her father’s game show Beat Shazam, made it known that she can’t get enough of the two.

“They’re really good, really great,” Corinne told PEOPLE Magazine, adding that the actress and her dad are “really happy.”

And she’s had plenty of time to get to know Katie. The couple has reportedly been together for almost six years, although neither of them has ever publicly confirmed their relationship.

Holmes and Foxx were first rumored to be a couple in 2013, one year after Holmes divorced Tom Cruise.

—GAO says HUD Secretary Ben Carson broke law with unauthorized purchases—

But the twosome has never acknowledged the rumors and kept their love life private. By 2015, magazines even started reporting that Holmes and her daughter, Suri, now 13, were spending time with Foxx at his LA home, according to The USA Today.

The two were photographed two years ago holding hands on a Malibu beach and more recently with Corinne in Los Angeles.