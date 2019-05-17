Wendy Williams is clapping back at the assumption that one of the show’s producers is leaving on bad terms to work with Tamron Hall and her new daytime TV show.

Williams has confirmed that her show’s longtime producer Talia ­Parkinson-Jones is leaving The Wendy Williams Show but says that all it is all good.

—Blac Chyna opens up about scaling down her butt and breast sizes ‘It was out of control’—

In fact, Williams said that Parkinson-Jones will have a farewell party and all is well between the two.

“She’s leaving on her own. You don’t hold people if they want to grow,” Williams explained on Thursday.

“When you see that on the blogs and they try to twist it into something like people are jumping ship, no dear,” she said defiantly.

“Talia is right there in the control room like the producers are.”

“We’re throwing her, her good luck, goodbye party here at Wendy later on this evening when the work day is done. So good luck to you Talia and good luck with the baby,” she said to cheers from her audience.

So much has been happening with the talk show host which may be the reason that some have alleged that it’s a sinking ship since she filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter. Williams also confessed earlier this year that spent some time in a sober living facility due to an alcohol/drug-induced setback.

—Woman jailed for 17 months is eight months pregnant and family demands answers—

Earlier this week she announced that she had dissolved her Hunter Foundation, which was developed to help people with substance abuse issues when just weeks before she was promoting it and raising funds for the now-defunct organization.

As for Tamron Hall’s new show, Page Six reports she has a new syndicated daytime talk show which is set to debut this fall thanks to a partnership between Disney and Hearst Television.

According to the outlet, ­Parkinson-Jones will ­co-executive produce Hall’s talk show along with Bill Geddie, from The View.

Judging from Parkinson-Jones’ Instagram there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings.