Ciara is enjoying a major winning season in her life.

The singer, who recently dropped her latest album, Beauty Marks, revealed she has been accepted to Harvard’s Business school.

She shared the good news on social media with a photo of herself in a Harvard sweater.

“I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER,” she posted.

Ciara and Russell Wilson launch new TV, film and digital production company

Last month, Ciara and her hubby, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced they are going into business together with a venture that could expand both of their brands.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the happy couple launched Why Not You Productions, which according to the announcement, plans to focus on creating television, film and digital content projects that will include “inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories.”

“While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” the couple explained in their joint statement. “We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

Ciara talks hubby life and booming career in InStyle: ‘I didn’t want to cry tears of hurt anymore’

Although Ciara is known for being a singer, dancer and overall creative, Wilson says this endeavor will allow him to express that more creative side of him as well.

“When people look at me, I hope they don’t just see a football player,” Russell Wilson previously told the publication “I hope they see a person who is innovative and creative, someone who builds something from nothing. We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions.”