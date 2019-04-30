Looks like Ciara and hubby Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are going into business together with a venture that could expand both of their brands.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Monday it was confirmed that the happy couple had launched Why Not You Productions, which according to the announcement, plans to focus on creating television, film and digital content projects that will include “inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories.”

“While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” the couple explained in their joint statement. “We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

Although Ciara is known for being a singer, dancer and overall creative, Wilson says this endeavor will allow him to express that more creative side of him as well.

“When people look at me, I hope they don’t just see a football player,” Russell Wilson previously told the publication “I hope they see a person who is innovative and creative, someone who builds something from nothing. We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions.”

As for how they plan to fund this ambitious undertaking, that should be no issue. Wilson recently made headlines after ESPN reported that he’d signed a lucrative four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, which now makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL. He also heads West2East Empire (W2E), a brand management, creative content and production company.

Despite the duos busy schedules, they clarified that this new production company is a priority.

“For us, we want to be able to create, create, create,” Wilson said. “For West2East, we always say, ‘A+ only.’ That’s our motto.”