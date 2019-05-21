Mel B, the spunky and spicy member of the UK group “Spice Girls,” reportedly went blind last week in one eye and the award-winning singer and TV host wants to set the record straight.

A source, aka someone who is not her friend, told the media outlets that Mel went blind due to complications from herpes.

“She’s doing fine now, she’s not blind,” a source told PEOPLE. “This has happened before. She has herpes in her eye, so this can happen.”

“She told the doctor she was blind because she couldn’t see but her eye is OK,” the source says. “They gave her some drops and she’s good now. It was nothing major.”

Mel B hit back hard at the so-called source saying that she has never experienced this situation before and someone is selling wrong info to the press and she explained that she had something called Iritis, an inflammation that affects the colored ring around her eye’s pupil, according to the Sun.

Mel took to Instagram to set he record straight.

“Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry. Even though the stupid press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before,so who every is selling this story “a close reliable source” is full of BS and needs to get there silly facts right big time,I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye.I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control,Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse. My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone – apart from Madonna – know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs”

Mel is still rehearsing for the revival of the Spice Girls tour that is set to kick off May 24 in Dublin, Ireland.

On Sunday, it seems all was well with Mel who wrote in a post:

“Getting glam ready for “spice girls” dress run yipppeeee,” she wrote.

She also tagged her bandmates Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, Geri Halliwell Horner and Emma Bunton, adding “it’s show time.”