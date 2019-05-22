Big Sean is the latest celebrity to share his thoughts on the untimely death of rapper turned entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle.

According to Complex, Monday Sean took to his Instagram TV channel to speak on not just Hussle’s death but also addressed any of his 11 million followers who might share the same mindset as suspect Eric Holder.

“This has been something that’s been on my mind since Nipsey’s funeral. Well actually, since he died,” he began. “What I wanted to say was, to the person who murdered Nipsey and people like that…you’re making a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”

“I don’t know if we know the value of a life. When you take somebody’s life, dog—you’re setting back they family. You setting a whole lineage back. Generations,” the 31-year-old continued. “What I mean by that is, I know for a fact my grandma was working for my mom, and for me and my brother. I don’t even have kids—I’m definitely already working for my kids and my kids’ kids. When you take somebody’s life, you’re setting all that back. And for what? For something that could have been communicated better?”

Sean then addressed fellow Black men directly, stating, “I have noticed that in men, and in Black men, we’re taught to communicate certain ways.”

“We’re taught to be tough, we’re taught to stand tough and get your revenge and retaliate through violence and all that type of shit, right?” the rapper asked. “But you know, we gonna keep losing kings! Gonna keep losing Martin Luther Kings. Gonna keep losing Malcolm Xs. We gonna keep losing Nipsey Hussles. And for what?”

