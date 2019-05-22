School district officials in Hurricane, Utah say they are taking disciplinary measures regarding two students posing in a racist photo that went to social media.

The photo involves two Hurricane High students dressed in blackface with another person wearing a white garment over his head described as a “Ku Klux Klan-style hood.” The third person, who appears to be adult is holding them up by their shirts, posing in front of a Confederate flag. All three people are unnamed. A caption with the photo reads: “N—– hunting 2019: I’m glad I could fill my tags this year.”



Police officials posted a message on Facebook asking the community to not share the photo of the students while they are handling the issue.

School district leaders quickly denounced the racist photo after the local school community became enraged about the picture, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

“Words of disgust and sadness are insufficient to describe our feelings regarding the image that was brought to our attention the evening of May 16,” spokesman for the local Washington County School District, Steve Dunham, said in a statement. “This repulsive photo does not represent the concern, love and care of” our district.

Several students have shared their thoughts about the image, with many in disbelief that such an act could take place a few days prior to graduation and since Black students only make up .5 percent of the student body.

Although “initial punishments” against the students are uncertain, district members are still in the process of deciding if further action can be taken against them.

“No level of discipline can repair the hate, bigotry and ugliness portrayed in that one picture,” Dunham said in a statement.“The vulgar ignorance and idiocy on display are beyond repair by any small discipline we can provide.”

“While we’re sickened by this photo, we will move forward with love as we further educate our students,” he added.