A Georgia woman thought she met the man of her dreams on Match.com but instead she met a smooth criminal, a con man who bilked $80,000 out of her before bouncing.

–Police officer admits he falsified Eric Garner’s charges after fatal chokehold during trial—

Police are searching for John Martin Hill, the mastermind who deceived a woman into thinking he was a multi-millionaire and the two would get married after a brief online romance, The AJC reports.

Hill apparently convinced the woman to give up $80,000 to buy a home together after a week of dating.

“During their short romance, he convinced her that they were in love and wanted to buy a house together,” Gwinnett spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera told AJC. “They went house-hunting and selected a home they were interested in.”

Hill fled as soon as he received the cash.

—Amnesty International criticizes Brazil’s far-right president—

Police report that Hill has also been flimflamming women in at least four other states, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

Police ask that victims contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300 if they find out any info about Hill.