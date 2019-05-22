Did Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend Karl Glusman secretly tie the knot right under our noses?

According to USWeekly, an unnamed source reveals the lovestruck actors who have been dating since 2016, reportedly got legally married well before their June wedding date.

Kravitz, who has always been incredibly private about her personal life, had reportedly already been engaged for eight months before sharing her happy news last October.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world,” she casually told Rolling Stone at the time. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

In addition to being the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, the 30-year-old actress is best known for her role as “Bonnie” in HBO’s hit drama, Big Little Lies. Glusman, 31, starred in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals with Jake Gyllenhaal.

In January, the bride-to-be admitted that she found the wedding planning process daunting, stating, “I’m planning, slowly but surely. It’s a little intimidating, but I’m excited. And I’m just starting to put everything together. So … wish me luck!”

She also expressed how excited she was to start a new chapter in her life in general.

“It just feels like a big fresh start – turning 30, getting married, writing on the show, producing. It’s like everything’s a level deeper than it used to be,” she continued.

“[I want to be] doing less things, but doing them better. Instead of doing a bunch of projects, I’d like to develop one project, which takes longer, but feels so much more rewarding, especially when you’re getting something made that probably wouldn’t have been made otherwise. That, and then also just really trying to enjoy life and take the time to spend time with people who I love.”

The couple has yet to confirm the reports that that they’re already legally married. But given their track record, they are probably in no rush to do so. But in the meantime, Kravitiz, along with co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley return to HBO for the second second season of Big Little Lies on June 9.