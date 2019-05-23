Halle Berry got the internet buzzing Wednesday night when she planted a passionate kiss on the lips of Lena Waithe who was hosting the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Berry wrote on Instagram: “When my friend Lena Waithe hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live, s**t happens.”

Soooo… Halle Berry and Lena Waithe. lowkey scREAMING bc literally my favorites really just showed off last night. pic.twitter.com/BE1GXasR3a — ro, the indigo. (@soulectionist) May 23, 2019

The two, who are executive producers of BET’s new series Boomerang, got social media buzzing with the eye-popping moment that they both seemed to enjoy, The Daily Mail reports.

halle berry kissed lena waithe in the mouth and i haven’t been this jealous in a while. — 🇺🇸jay🇭🇳 (@buckwildbelinda) May 23, 2019

@LenaWaithe is the GOAT. Forget the Emmy’s and the cable contracts. Halle Berry. I feel like I, too, made out with Halle Berry. That’s representation Or whateva. — Cool Tribble (@Tribbzthecool) May 23, 2019

But for the record, while former Bond girl Berry is a single lady, Waithe is engaged to Alana Mayo.

Halle Berry making moves

Halle Berry has also got her hands full with the release of her new movie with Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3: Parabellum.

The Oscar winner reportedly crammed three years of martial arts training into a six-month window for the action role. The training was described by Berry as the hardest work of her acting career.

She also turned heads a few months ago when she posted an Instagram story showing off a sexy spine-length tattoo, that she told James Corden on The Late Late Show that was inked for a new movie.

Berry said: “I am starting a new movie in a few months so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character.”

But she admitted that it’s not permanent

“And I’m discovering how long will they last, how much wear will I get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost.”