She also says she never saw her father abuse Tina Turner.

Even though it has been more than 25 years since the film What’s Love Got To Do With It depicted the volatile relationship between Ike Turner and Tina Turner, Ike’s daughter is speaking out about what she says are some major inaccuracies in the film.

50-year-old Mia Turner insists that the horrifying rape scene in the film was made up and never happened in real life.

“Obviously I wasn’t there that night…but after I saw the movie I called Tina’s sister Aillene and said: ‘What in the world?’ She then called Tina and [Aillene] confirmed to me that it never happened,” Mia Turner told The Daily Mail.

“A high percentage of Tina’s account has been accurate. When she signed off on the movie it was the way she wanted it, but it was edited heavily afterwards. We find out later it was tweaked. It was made Hollywood, so there’s quite a few scenes, primarily the rape scene. It didn’t happen. In Hollywood, sex sells, whether it’s good, bad or indifferent.”

She also insists that she never witnessed her father abusing Tina Turner, whom she refers to as her “second mother.”

“They didn’t argue much in front of me. When it came to rehearsals, daddy was the choreographer and composer, so they might quibble over things, but I never saw him hit her. I’m not saying those things didn’t happen, I just never saw that.”

Mia Turner says she was devastated when Ike and Tina divorced in 1978. “It hurt me deeply because I was still young, wondering if she’ll ever be back,” she said. “Everything I knew was gone.”