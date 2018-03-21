Love and maturity’s got a lot to do with it when it comes to forgiveness and Tina Turner’s is now saying she forgave Ike Turner for years of abuse and torture.

“As an old person, I have forgiven him, but it would not work with him,” Tina Turner told People magazine. “He asked for one more tour with me, and I said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ Ike wasn’t someone you could forgive and allow him back in.”

With age comes understanding?

Turner was violently abused by Ike Turner and their rocky marriage was outlined in the movie, What’s Love Got to Do with It. Turner joined Ike’s band as the lead singer and the movie showed just how much Ike manipulated Tina and brutally to controlled the legendary singer. (By the way, our favorite auntie from Black Panther Angela Bassett got buff and played the Tina Turner role to perfection.)

“I felt awful. I didn’t know how to say no because I needed the work,” Tina Turner said of getting married at an early age. “I think I wasn’t educated to handle that.”

“There was violence because he had this fear that I was going to leave him,” Turner said.

And Ike also reportedly cheated many times throughout their marriage. Tina Turner excuses the extramarital affairs by saying: “The other women, because I didn’t love him that way… the other women weren’t so bad, but it was the constant, constant ill-treatment.”

Now in her 70s and remarried, Turner said she’s forgiven, but questions whether all is forgotten.

“It’s all gone, all forgotten. I don’t know what the dreams are about. The dreams are still there—not the violence, the anger,” she continued.

But admits: “I wonder if I’m still holding something in.”

Ike died in 2007, but admitted in an 1990 interview with People, that he was abusive to Tina,

“All the fights Tina and I had were about her being sad about something,” he said. “I get real emotional if you’re worrying and don’t tell me what it is. Then I can’t about nothing else. So I’d slap her or something like that.”

There seems to still be some open wounds. We hope the singer can now finally get some closure.