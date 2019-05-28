Comedian Chris Rock has finally asked the burning question that several inquiring minds have pondered over for quite some time now, and that is… what exactly does DJ Khaled do?

Many hip-hop aficionados have been living and breathing the genre for decades now, only to have Khaled pop up out of the abyss and leave his mark on all over the tracks of some of the greats, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Meek Mill and many more.

Rock took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a meme of DJ Khaled peering around a corner.

The popular DJ is known for shouting his name over the songs he produces, and his latest effort is no exception, as noted by The Blast. Khaled recently released his eleventh album, Father of Asahd, and it boasts 15 tracks and 29 different performers.

Rock also captioned the shady meme, “Best producer in the game. He the best.”

Several Instagram users co-signed with Rock’s sentiments, and a debate erupted in the comments about what exactly the world famous DJ does on his tracks — other than shout “DJ Khaled” over and over.

Possibly one of the best examples is the 2011 summer hit featuring Drake, Rick Ross and Lil’ Wayne, “I’m On One,” which is arguably one of his best songs as well.

On May 21 DJ Khaled fans gathered at the Apollo Theater for the TIDAL-hosted complimentary screening of the Father of Asahd: The Album Experience documentary that included a live CRWN conversation afterwards featuring music producer.

Following the screening, Khaled dished about his Jay-Z and Beyonce collaboration, working with the late Nipsey Hussle and why folks better not shade him for reppin’ Jamaica.

“I’m Arabic, I was born in America, and I’m Palestinian. But I’m also Jamaican, but I’m not really born Jamaican,” said Khaled as the Jamaicans in the crowd laughed and cheered, Billboard reports. “There’s no way in the world you can tell me I’m not Jamaican. My people in Jamaica really know that.”

He also recalled how he hit up reggae star Buju Banton for support shortly before the birth of his son Asahd.

“I knew my life was going to change. I’m in the sprinter van and I’m trying to figure out life in five minutes. I called Buju Banton. I said, ‘My queen is about to have my biggest blessing. I need to talk to you.’ We prayed on the phone. He hit me with a talk. I had tears in my eyes.”