University of Wisconsin assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore and his son are on the mend and have been released from the hospital after a tragic head-on collision claimed the lives of his wife and daughter last week.

Moore and his 13-year-old son Jerrell are improving and have been released from the intensive care unit at University of Michigan Hospital following the tragic accident on Saturday.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Moore suffered three-degree burns to the left side of his body.

“Please continue to keep the entire family in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement from the university read.

Jennifer Moore, 46 and daughter Jaidyn, 9, were killed in the head-on crash with a vehicle driving the wrong way at about 2 a.m., near Ann Arbor, Mich., according to the Michigan State Police.

“I lost two – a daughter and a granddaughter,” Jennifer’s mother Vera Barnes told The Detroit News. “But I’m blessed to still have my grandson and my son-in-law.”

Jaidyn was reported dead at the scene while her mother was transported to University of Michigan Hospital, but was taken off life support Saturday afternoon.

The family’s dog was also killed in the crash.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Samantha Winchester, was driving the vehicle that struck the Moore family’s car.

Winchester was also killed and a toxicology report is pending.