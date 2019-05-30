Marsai Martin made history as Hollywood’s youngest ever executive producer when she took the helm of the film Little, but now she already has her eyes set on her next project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 13-year-old powerhouse is is set to produce the film adaptation for B.B. Alston’s debut novel Amari and the Night Brothers. Don Cheadle is also coming on as a producer, along with Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman and Martin’s father and producing partner Josh Martin under their family’s Genius Productions company.

WATCH: Issa Rae and Marsai Martin discuss the ‘voice’ in their new film ‘Little’

After an intense bidding war for the rights, the film was ultimately secured by Universal Pictures (where both Martin and Genius have a first-look deal). There has also been a lot of secrecy around the plot of the book which is expected to be published in January 2021. But reportedly, the narrative will focus on a Black girl who discovers she has hidden powers.

“When Marsai was about 8-years old, she asked me what a legend is,” Carol Martin previously told theGrio about her NAACP Image Award winning daughter. “I explained it to her and later on at a ‘For Your Consideration’ event for Black-ish they asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up…She said, ‘a legend.’”

READ MORE: 14-year-old ‘black-ish’ star Marsai Martin inks first-look deal with Universal

Given she already has a resume that could rival that of Hollywood vets twice her age, it appears the teen is well on her way to making that dream a reality. In addition to Little, which was released earlier this year, Martin also has another film she’s set to star in and produce, StepMonster, in the works.