While some folks applaud the increased representation of Black folks we have seen on television and in films recently, others take issue with the fact that many prominent roles are going to Black, British actors over American ones.

‘She’s Gotta Have It’ episode sparks debate over Black Brits in Hollywood; John Boyega lashes out

The latest debate not he subject arose after a recent episode of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It reinforced the idea that these talented stars are just “cheaper” versions of American actors. The whole thing got us thinking about how many Black Brits have made a major dent in the Hollywood landscape, and we can’t imagine missing out on the talents of folks like Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, and Letitia Wright, among others.

Check out our gallery of a few of our favorite Black Brits who have taken over Tinseltown: