Lala Anthony joins ‘90210’ revival: ‘I’m Glad They Are Bringing Some Color’

Lala Anthony is joining the cast of the highly-anticipated revival of Beverly Hills, 90210.

The actress is the first newbie to sign on to the series and she will play the wife of David Silver (Brian Austin Green).

“I’m super excited for it,” she told ET. “[It] is going to be really fun. I’m looking forward to it.”

The POWER star first announced the news of her casting in a social media post last week.

“90210 IS BACK!! I’m honored to be joining the cast of 90210‼️ It’s gonna be crazy!,” she posted.

While the original Beverly Hills, 90210 was a beloved 90s series, it was seriously lacking in the melanin department; something Anthony is happy to change this time around.

“I’m glad they’re bringing some color to the show,” Lala Anthony told ET at the CAFDA Awards on Monday night. “I’m really excited about that.”

She also revealed how she snagged the role.

“I had a chemistry read with Brian and he was amazing and we hit it off,” she said. “I think we’re going to make some great television.”