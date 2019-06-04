After years of legal woes and imprisonment, rapper Meek Mill has been granted an appellate court hearing with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

According to a local ABC affiliate, the Philadelphia native’s hearing is set for July 16th.

“We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated,” Mill’s lawyer Jordan Siev said in a statement. “In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

For a very long time, Mill – whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams – along with his supporters, have alleged that Judge Genece Brinkley was biased against him.

Last month, the Philadelphia District’s Attorney’s Office agreed that there was evidence to support the assertion that Judge Brinkley’s actions were biased against Mill, and filed a motion to assign him a new trial and a new judge.

The rapper was originally sentenced to two-to-four years in prison but after an outcry of public protest from both fans and celebrity friends, his legal team was able to get him released in 2018 on bond.

As a result of his own legal challenges, Meek Mill announced this year that he and Jay-Z had joined with sports and business leaders to try and reform the criminal justice system.

They announced the formation of the REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to reduce the number of people serving unjust parole and probation sentences.

In addition to Jay-Z and Mill, the founding partners include Philadelphia 76ers co-owner and Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin, Kraft Group CEO and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Brooklyn Nets co-owner and philanthropic investor Clara Wu Tsai, Third Point LLC CEO and founder Daniel S. Loeb, Galaxy Digital CEO and founder Michael E. Novogratz, and Vista Equity Partners founder, chairman and CEO Robert F. Smith.

The group has pledged $50 million to launch the organization.