The Germans have mad love for Beyoncé and to prove it, a 9-foot-tall bust of the singer was unveiled Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

The piece is modeled after Bey’s cover art for her Homecoming: The Live Album. The record features 40 tracks that were recorded during her historic headlining performance at the Coachella Music Festival in 2018.

READ MORE: 5 most powerful moments of ‘Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé’

The identity of the artist has not been revealed but upon unveiling, a crowd gathered nearby erupted in applause. Sony Music is connected to the commissioning of the art, The Blast reported.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Queen Bey has been immortalized. In 2017 a wax statue of her was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York. But fans complained that it did not capture her likeness so the museum recast the piece to look more like her.

Madame Tussauds New York had sent out an email on Thursday that said, “Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted.

READ MORE: Beyonce drops surprise album after Netflix ‘Homecoming’ doc so no work will be done by Black people today

“Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage,” it read.

Another statement read: “We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé. We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display.”