Beyonce did it again and whipped her fans into a frenzy dropping a surprise album with 40 tracks in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

While everyone was binging on the premiere of her Netflix documentary Homecoming, Beyonce dropped the album we’ve all been waiting for.

The new release, also titled Homecoming, is a live album featuring tracks from her now iconic 2018 Coachella performance. Beyoncé was the first woman of color to headline the popular music festival with an unforgettable homage to HBCU culture.

The surprise release is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Tidal.



In addition to all your faves there’s also special gem on an album full of jams — Beyonce added a studio cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 song, “Before I Let Go.” If you’ve ever been to a block party or a family reunion, then you already know this is turn up music right here.

And as if that weren’t enough to satisfy the Beyhive, Beyonce also penned a TIME 100 article celebrating our forever first lady, Michelle Obama which was released today.

Beyonce wrote an endearing piece, paying homage to Obama, saying in part: “She would’ve been impactful simply by being in the White House, the first African-American First Lady. But she also used her position of power to improve the world around her… She has continued to open herself up, even if it meant being criticized. She has continued to be a portrait of grace. I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better.”

Bey got the surprise thing on point. Let us not forget last year when she dropped a surprise joint album with her husband Jay-Z titled Everything Is Love.

I think the message here is, she owes us nothing. Not even a heads up.