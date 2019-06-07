Jada Pinkett Smith plans to tackle a new subject on her Facebook show: polyamory.

Pinkett Smith, 47, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and revealed that Red Table Talk would soon explore the topic in an upcoming episode, according to E Online. Polyamory is the practice of having multiple sexual relationships with the consent of all the people involved. Although she didn’t go into further details, Pinkett Smith said the episode would look at a relationship between a man and two women – and her daughter, Willow Smith is the one who booked the guests.

“It’s a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram,” Pinkett Smith told E News. “That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing.”

Kimmel then asked Pinkett Smith if a polyamory relationship was something that Willow might be interested in pursuing, to which the actress and talk show maven said…perhaps.

“Possibly. I don’t know. Listen, she’s 18…who the heck knows what’s going to go down,” the Girls Trip star replied.

The Red Table Talk is a judgement free, no holds barred zone. Pinkett Smith, Willow and Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones address a wide-range of topics from surviving loss to cheating and from pornography to female self empowerment.

The hosts regularly speak openly about taboo topics, much to Will Smith’s chagrin, who in the past has admitted that he doesn’t watch the show.

“No, I don’t watch it. They’re tellin’ all our business,” Smith chimed in to Kimmel, according to USA Today.

Even Pinkett Smith admitted that she was a tad uncomfortable talking about porn with her daughter and mom during a recent episode.

“I never thought that I personally would have a TMI moment and that was the show,” Pinkett Smith said on Kimmel.

In another episode, Willow got upfront and honest about her feelings toward monogamy.

“That feeling of ‘you’re my one and my only, there’s no else for me’, that would not work,” the “Whip My Hair” singer explained.

Not so hard to see why her mama is all kinds of confused about where Willow’s relationship goals.