A former University of Florida captain is now facing murder charges.

Earl Antonio “Tony” Joiner was arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of wife Heyzel Obando, the Fort Myers Police Department said in a statement.

The body of Joiner’s 26-year-old wife was discovered in an apartment on Feb. 14, 2016.

Police worked in tandem with the Oxygen TV series “Cold Justice” and the Office of the State Attorney to hone in on Joiner and make the arrest, according to CNN affiliate WFTX.

“It’s a really tragic case to read,” Kelly Siegler, a former prosecutor who also hosts “Cold Justice,” told WFTX.

“When you read it, it’s just one of those cases where you think, ‘with just a little bit more effort and concentration and push, it can be cleared.'”

Joiner reported finding Obando shot to death on Valentine’s Day three years ago.

On Friday, “Cold Justice” finished production ion the Obando case.