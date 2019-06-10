Usher Raymond is sporting an intricate new tattoo on the back of his head and neck and it’s turning heads.

The 40-year-old singer connected with well-known Los Angeles tattoo artist Dillon Forte for the piece of artwork that features stars, circles and diamond-like shapes. The design was inspired by sacred geometry and an ancient Berber stone that marks key points in the sky that aid travelers, TMZ is reporting.

The tattoo artist posted on his Instagram account that he was thrilled to work on Usher’s tattoo because he’s been listening to his music since he was a child.

The intricate detailing took about three undoubtedly painful hours to create, Metro reports. It took place at Dillon’s Sri Yantra Tattoo Studio in Venice, Calif.

Usher met Forte through Brian Hallisay, husband of actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, according to TMZ.

The work of art comes at a turning point of sorts in the life of the 40-year-old singer.

Last year was a rocky one for Usher. His second wife, Grace Miguel, filed for divorce and he faced multiple allegations from women who claimed he’d given them herpes. The multiple claims put a strain on the couple’s marriage, MSN reports.

The tattoo also comes at a time when the singer has been hinting that he may be dropping new music soon. The singer has released images of himself in the studio sitting next to a whiteboard that sports the words: “Confessions 2.” Usher’s album Confessions was released in 2004.

Usher’s last album, titled simply “A,” was released last year.

The 40-year-old’s tattoo artist specializes in intricate and detailed work, as evidenced by his website, www.dillonfortetattoo.com.

According to his Facebook page, his work is inspired by sacred geometry and outer space, along with Egyptian and Tibetan mysticism. He says that he sees his art as a way to create a bridge between the past and the future.