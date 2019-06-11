This year’s fourth annual Culture Creators brunch will honor minority innovators in film, television, music, fashion and technology at the Beverly Hilton Hotel during BET Awards Weekend on June 22.

The “Innovators and Leaders” exclusive event will recognize some of the most dynamic and enterprising minds in their fields including Byron Allen, founder/CEO of Entertainment Studios who will received the Icon Award. Entertainment Studios is also the parent company of theGrio.com Past winners have included Andre Harrell, Russell Simmons and Sylvia Rhone.

Black-ish actress, Marsai Martin will receive the Innovator of the Year award. Martin signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures, becoming the youngest person to do so, according to Variety.

READ MORE: Supreme Court to hear Byron Allen’s $20 billion racial discrimination case against Comcast

Culture Creators will also recognize the achievements of a number of other trailblazing African-American leaders, entertainers, philanthropists, executives and artists such as Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas in the music category. David Gross and Steve “O” Carless will also accept the Social Action award for the late Nipsey Hussle. President of Will Packer Productions, James Lopez will also be recognized for film and television and Tiffany Warren, senior VP, chief diversity Officer for Omnicom Group and president of AdColor will receive an award for her role in business enterprises.

For several years, Culture Creators has worked to connect cultural pioneers with the new creators of Black culture as a way to ensure substantive influence and growth and to celebrate the accomplishments of those making significant inroads. The Culture Creators brunch is one of the biggest, most influential events during BET Awards Show weekend bringing in huge corporate partners including Hilton, Don Julio Tequila, Pepsi, and Lexus.

READ MORE: JAY-Z and Beyonce support each other as they take top honors at NAACP Image Awards

“We create the culture behind the scenes that the world consumes, Culture Creators founder, Joi Brown told Forbes in a recent interview. “Imagine if we all worked together, became narrators of our own stories, built a supportive inclusive community that made room at the table for those who are ready?”

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners. See the full list of 2019 honorees here.