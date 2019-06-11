Stacey Abrams has taken action to fund several critical abortion rights groups with $10,000 donations in the wake of Georgia’s pending “heartbeat law.”

On Monday, Abrams group, Fair Fight Action, made donations to the ACLU, NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia, Planned Parenthood and eight other groups, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Abrams has vowed to “stay and fight” in light of the restrictive impending abortion law that she and key Georgia Democrats believe is restrictive and an affront on women’s reproductive rights.

At issue is Georgia’s ban on abortion procedures after six weeks, upon detection of a fetal heartbeat, which is set to take effect in January 2020, if a high court doesn’t interject.

There’s been an outcry from Hollywood celebs who had blasted state lawmakers for passing the heartbeat bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Recently, filmmaker Spike Lee called for Hollywood production companies to leave Georgia over the law that would ban abortions. But Abrams and others have been encouraging people to “stay and fight” the law rather than taking business from the state.

Most studios that have commented have said they’re waiting to see if the so-called “heartbeat” law actually takes effect next year, or if the courts will block it. But at the arrivals line for Denzel Washington’s AFI Lifetime Achievement tribute Thursday, Lee said now is the time for Georgia-based productions to “shut it down” and boycott the state’s booming film industry to drive change.

Lee acknowledged that a mass exodus could dent livelihoods, but cited black bus drivers affected by the Civil Rights Movement-era boycott in Montgomery.

Georgia’s economy currently gets a $9.5 billion annual boost from the film industry.

Here’s a list of the groups that will receive donations:

ACLU of Georgia

Access Reproductive Care (ARC), Southeast

Feminist Women’s Health Center

NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia

National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, Georgia Chapter

Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates

SisterLove, Inc.

SisterSong

SPARK Reproductive Justice Now!, Inc.

URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity

Women Engaged

The Associated Press contributed to this report