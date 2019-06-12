San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, who’s been more or less a dad to his little brother, made sure his graduation was more than just a special day.

Murray surprised his baby bro Nate with a muscle car — a purple Dodge Challenger — for walking out of San Antonio’s Brandeis High School with a 3.8 GPA. Nate could hardly contain himself and was in awe when he laid his eyes on his new whip.

Murray took to social media to post a how gratified he was about being able to gift his sibling.

THANK YOU GOD For Putting Me In This Position. I’m Lost For Words But More Importantly I’m A Proud Big Brother. This What Making Honor Roll With A GPA 3.8 And Being The Most Respectful Young Man Get You!! I Love You Baby Brother!! 💯😥😓🖤🤘🏽🤟🏽💪🏽 This Is Only The Beginning!! 🎓🎓 pic.twitter.com/LAJfliGXim — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 9, 2019

In a longer message posted to Instagram, Murray wrote about his brother’s past struggles and how he overcame them.

“10 [sic] Months Ago When You Cried And Asked To Move With Me Because You Was Depressed And Scared For Your Life And The Fact That You Didn’t Have A Male Figure There 24/7 Teaching You Right From Wrong I Had No Choice To Take You In And Become Your Guardian,” he wrote.

“One Thing I Made Clear When You Came Was That I Ain’t Your Mother Or Father But I’m Going To Be The Best Big Brother And Teach You Right From Wrong And Help You Grow As A Young Man.”

But Nate returned the sentiment with his own Instagram post thanking his big bro:

“All my life I wanted to be just like you I copied your mannerisms, your style, your everything nothing meant more to me than us having an unbreakable bond!” he wrote. “I thank you so much for taking me in with you and helping raise me to be a strong, independent, wise and God loving Man.”

Murray missed most of the 2018-19 NBA season due to a torn ACL in his right knee.