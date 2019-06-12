Doctors in Sudan say paramilitary forces carried out more than 70 rapes during last week’s deadly attack in the capital city Khartoum, which killed more than 100 people.

The alleged victims were female and male, and the accounts are based on data collected by a central committee of doctors, The Guardian is reporting. One doctor at Royal Care Hospital said he treated eight victims — five women and three men. Another hospital reported to the news organization that it treated two rape victims in recent days and one of the cases involved a member of the paramilitary.

One of the victims was attacked by four members of the paramilitary forces, according to The Sun.

The unrest overall left, in addition to the deaths, more than 700 people with injuries.

The Sun reported that the mass attacks took place as paramilitary forces attacked a pro-democracy protest camp outside of the headquarters of the Sudanese army.

Word of the rapes in the eastern Africa country has trickled out in recent days, according to The Guardian. Many victims have not sought treatment out of fear, because health care is limited or their surroundings are dangerous, the news website reports.

The alleged violence by members of the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces come amid attempts to resurrect an opposition movement and force Sudan’s military leaders to step down.

The United Nations has expressed fears that Sudan is sliding into a “human rights abyss” in the midst of armed forces crackdowns on protests. The unrest erupted after President Omar al-Bashir was pushed out in April.

The UN Human Rights Council has called for an independent investigation into attacks on peaceful protesters in Sudan. Nineteen children have been among those killed in the violence, according to UNICEF.

The Rapid Support Forces have a reputation for brutality dating back to conflict in the western Darfur area of Sudan. Those troubles ignited in 2003.