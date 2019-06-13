The National Latino Law Enforcement Organization’s Dallas Chapter is not happy about Renee Hall’s role as Dallas Police Chief and they are being vocal about it.

The organization on Wednesday called for the “immediate removal” of Hall from her position at a news conference, calling their boss “incompetent,” according to CBS Dallas Fort Worth.

The NLLEO, which represents 1,400 of the Dallas Police Department’s 2,900 officers, said that Hall should step down because she’s “in over her head” or city manager, T.C. Broadnax should just fire her.

“She fails to listen to rank-and-file she doesn’t wanna take any advice from the organizations I mean we are the pulse of the police department,” George Aranda director and founder of NLLEO said.

Hall was hired to serve as police chief back in 2017 and leaders of the orgnanization said that since, there has been an increase in violent crime in Dallas. They also pointed out the controversial comments she made regarding the increase as well, saying that some people are “forced to commit violent acts” because they can’t find a job or they’re not educated when she spoke about two homicides earlier this month.

Officers also said that Hall does not have their “best interest” at heart after demoting assistant chiefs that were well-liked. They also said she ignored policies and accused her of siding against officers in the Amber Guyger shooting of Botham Jean.

Civil rights groups who support Chief Hall believes this is a “calculated attack.”

Broadnax released a statement to support Chief Hall in response of the matter. The statement is below:

I am confident that Chief Hall and the dedicated officers of the Dallas Police Department are focused and committed to ensuring that the safety of our residents is a top priority.

Chief Hall’s strategic approach to restructuring DPD has helped maximize resources and align the department to be more responsive to the needs of our community. Through her leadership, Chief Hall has worked to improve efficiencies within the department, provide high quality service to every Dallas resident, enhance the department’s community engagement and outreach efforts, and address crime more proactively.

As I have previously shared, Chief Hall has my continued support, and I have full confidence in her ability to continue leading the department.