It appears Chris Brown is preparing for another child, after recent reports that he and ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, are expecting a baby.

Just in time for Father’s Day, news of Brown’s second baby has been making its rounds. According to Page Six, a source exclusively told the outlet that the 30-year-old musician, and Harris, were expecting a child together.

Fans speculated that Brown had been hinting at a second baby for a while now. Back in May, in a comment written under Harris’ Instagram post, Brown referred to her as his “BM” (Baby Mama) and commented, “BM Fine.”

Weeks later, Brown also wished his then-girlfriend a happy 26th birthday, referring to her as “Momma.”

“Big Big Big Happy Bday to this lovely woman! @Ammikaaa have fun momma!”

Currently, Brown has one daughter, 5-year-old Royalty Brown, whom he shares with Nia Guzman.

READ MORE: Keep It Classy: Diddy responds to Cassie’s pregnancy announcement

Page Six further reports that reps for Brown have not returned the publication’s request for comment, nor has Brown come forward publicly to confirm the news.

In the meantime, the singer recently took to his social media to address that he’d been “hacked,” after recent comments from his official Instagram handle were made under Victor Cruz‘s most recent post of him and Karrueche Tran.

READ MORE:Karrueche Tran on dating Victor Cruz, getting over Chris Brown and being biracial

According to USA Today, the comments, which have since been deleted, took a jab at the retired NFL player, who currently dates Tran. “No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM. He look like he shopping of the manikin and trying to bargain wit the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks [sic].”

READ MORE: Judge grants Karrueche five-year restraining order against Chris Brown

However, Brown addressed the situation on his Instagram stories, saying, “People going out they way. Leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama! Whoever’s been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf,” USA Today reported.

Brown and the Claws actress dated on and off from 2010 to 2015. Tran currently has a five-year restraining order against the singer, as of 2017.