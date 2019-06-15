Singer Cassie Ventura recently revealed that her and her boyfriend, Alex Fine, are expecting a baby girl, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is showing nothing but love!

On Thursday (June 13), Cassie took to her social media to make the announcement. In a professional photo shoot uploaded to Instagram, Cassie and the celebrity trainer are seen seated in a car, with the singer making the gender reveal in her caption:

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” the expectant mother starts off, before closing with, “Love You Always & Forever.”

In another post, Fine posted an open letter to his future daughter.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” Alex stated.

“I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated,” he continued.

“I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry,” the trainer jokingly remarked to his future “daddy’s little girl.”

Fine closed out with a final promise to his soon to be “perfect” daughter.

“I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

In a separate post to the singer, Fine told the expectant mother that he plans to be the “best father” and “baby daddy” to both her and their daughter.

“I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy. You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life.”

Not long after Cassie’s reveal, Diddy took to his own Instagram to wish his longtime ex, and Fine, nothing but the best. Cassie and her future daughter’s father actually met after Diddy hired Fine to be a personal trainer to the singer, while the couple were still dating.

In an Instagram post of his own, Diddy uploaded a recent photo of the 32-year-old singer and her boyfriend, with the following words:

“Congratulations Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness,” the music mogul said. He ended with, “God bless. LOVE.”

Glad to see everyone getting along in the name of love and happiness! Congrats again to Cassie and Alex!

