Common is an actor, rapper, philanthropist, and author, but one title has eluded him: husband.

In a sneak peak look from his appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” Common, who was born Lonnie Lynn, said he is at a point in his life where he would love to be married, according to Atlanta Black Star.

“You said in the book also that you’ve accomplished everything but that you’re not a husband,” Pinkett Smith asks Common.

“Yeah, that I would like to be a husband,” he replied. “Now I think that I just want that partnership. To be able to experience life where I’m growing as a human being and it’s fun too. “I know it’s hard, also.”

Pinkett Smith shared some jewels of knowledge with Common about finding a lifelong love and settling down, from her experience coupling with Will Smith, who she married more than two decades ago.

“I had to stop chasing peoples’ love, I had to stop chasing a feeling,” Pinkett Smith told Common, according to the Atlanta Black Star. “I had to stop chasing acknowledgement. And I had to learn to give it over to the higher power and that’s become my chase now.”

Since he’s been a rapper, Common has been getting candid with his life experiences – both good and bad – on each of his 11 albums. Recently, the “Like Water For Chocolate” rapper has released his book: “Let Love Have the Last Word: A Memoir,” and is revealing even more about himself and his experiences – both in the book and as he promotes it.

In May, when Common dropped by the syndicated “The Breakfast Club” radio show, he admitted that he’s struggled with relationships past “the honeymoon period.” He said this revelation came for him during a therapy session.