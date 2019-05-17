Common has had quite a few high-profile breakups but it was the one with Erykah Badu that appears to have broken him and sent him calling Tyrone for help.

“With Erykah Badu, that was my first love where you’re just open and floating. When we split, I was 27 or 28. I was in a haze, just going through the motions. It was hard to eat,” he says of their previous relationship that ended in 2002.

Common is opening up about his previous loves in a new memoir titled, Let Love Have the Last Word.

The rapper is notorious for previously dating some of the most sought after women on the planet like tennis star Serena Williams, Badu and political commentator Angela Rye. But love has been at a loss for the 47-year-old and he’s now sharing the ups and downs of his romantic life, PEOPLE reports.

“Some of the hardest work I’ve done on myself has been after breakups,” says the star.

With Badu whom he collaborated with on the hit singles “The Light” and “Love of My Life” said Badu relationship is one that he can’t forget.

Of the breakup, he said, “It wasn’t her fault, the relationship just didn’t go forward.”

Even though Badu’s break up broke his heart he says yet another relationship nearly shattered him.

“I was in another breakup after that that was heavy,” he says without specifying which relationship. “That one honestly is what sent me to therapy.”

We wonder if the one that sent him to therapy was Serena Williams since common told Ellen previously that he planned to put a ring on it and marry her but they broke up in 2010.

The rapper has gone through therapy and learned more about what he needs for himself in order to make love work with another.

“Talking about my intimacy avoidance and love addiction was an “aha” moment for me,” he said. “The more you talk, the more you see the patterns you created for yourself.”

He adds, “I’m open to a relationship now. I know how to communicate like an adult now. I want to be the best partner I can be.”