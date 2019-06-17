Substantial work had already been done revising the $20 bill with an image of Harriet Tubman before a six-year delay was announced by the Trump administration, citing security and technical concerns.

A mock-up of the bill, obtained by The New York Times on Friday, shows the fearless freedom fighter. The Times reports that the preliminary design was wrapped up three years ago during the Obama administration.

The Times release of the $20 bill mock-up comes on the heels of an announcement from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the bill’s design would be delayed by six years and that production of the bills would not happen until 2028.

In addition, Mnuchin couldn’t confirm that Tubman would placed on the $20 bill.

Although Munchin said the holdup was due to security concerns, rumors are spreading that the real reason for the delay is to keep Andrew Jackson on the front of the bill since Jackson is Trump’s favorite president.

First announced by former President Barack Obama, placing Tubman on US currency would mark the first time an African-American has been featured on the front of a bill.

The goal to include Tubman’s likeness was to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment next year, which granted women the right to vote.