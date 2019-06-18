TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

The family who went viral after clips surfaced showing Phoenix police holding them at gunpoint after their 4-year-old daughter allegedly walked out of a Family Dollar store with $1 doll are scoffing at the Police Chief’s apology.

Parents Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper blasted the police chief after she apologized for how police brutally confronted and harassed the couple and their young daughter after threatening them with guns for allegedly stealing items from a store.

Ames, who was with his 24-year-old pregnant girlfriend and their two young children, said he thought he was going to die on May 27, The Daily Mail reports.

Now, the family is suing the city for $10 million and although they haven’t been charged in the case, Jay-Z has stepped in to pay their legal bills.

Police claim Ames also took underwear from the store.

“They put a gun in my daughter’s face, and you’re asking me about drawers?” Ames, the father told reporters as he held back tears.

Ames explained that he thought he and his family were going to be “executed.” The cops he said yelled for them to “put their f****** hands up or I’ll put a f****** cap in your head.”

“My family has been through enough. You see in the video the fear. The sounds of my daughters crying, and you’re asking me about some drawers?

“I thought we were all going to be executed. By the grace of God, someone was there to video this,” he said.

As for police chief Jeri Williams’ apology, Ames said she can save it.

“It feels like a half apology. The officers are still working. It’s a slap in the face. It’s like putting lemon juice on an open wound.

“Everyone knows they are not fit to be policing,” he said.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for tonight.