TheGrio has launched a special series called #BlackonBlue to examine the relationship between law enforcement and African-Americans. Our reporters and videographers will investigate police brutality and corruption while also exploring local and national efforts to improve policing in our communities. Join the conversation, or share your own story, using the hashtag #BlackonBlue.

Family, friends and community members gathered to celebrate the life of a young father gunned downed by U.S. Marshals Service members last week while standing in his mother’s driveway.

Jaleta Clark, grappling with the death of her 20-year-old son, stood outside her home on Friday and remembered Brandon Webber as a smart young man who previously attended the University of Memphis.

—Violent protests erupt in Memphis suburb after US Marshals shot and killed Black man—

As tears streamed down Jaleta Clark’s face, the grieving mother wore a “Justice for Brandon” t-shirt and spoke solemnly before a crowd of people who took to the streets to protest the killing of her first-born son last Wednesday, The Commercial Appeal reported.

“Brandon loved life, he loved his people, he loved his brothers, he loved all of his cousins,” she said who holding on to her son Blake.

Webber was reportedly shot upwards of 20 times as Marshals attempted to serve several warrants.

A vigil was held by community members and Webber’s family to call for calm in the neighborhood.

Candles spelled out the slain main’s name.

—Memphis police enforce tense calm after killing, unrest—

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) claims Webber allegedly rammed his car into US Marshals vehicle as they tried to serve warrants. They then reportedly shot him.