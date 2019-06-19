This past spring, retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade supported his younger son’s choice going attend a gay pride parade in Miami, now he’s explaining why he felt taking that stance was so important as a father.

According to Variety, back in April, while Wade was at an away game in Toronto, his 12-year-old-son Zion posted photos of himself with his siblings and stepmother, Gabrielle Union, all attending the annual Miami Beach Pride march.

Wade reposted them along with the caption, “We support each other with Pride!”

Zion’s older brother Zaire also echoed that sentiment by sharing photos of them at the parade on his Instagram Story along with the caption, “Love you lil bro no matter what.”

Now, during Pride month, the 37-year-old, who played his final game with the Heat this season, is going into detail about what prompted him, and his entire family to make such a public declaration.

Dwayne Wade and Gabby Union supporting young Zion at Miami Pride is so beautiful, I could cry. I can’t imagine having had this type of support as a kid (or even young adult). Amazing example of living in and showing unconditional love 💕 pic.twitter.com/2cT8Ow6kik — Câmi Thomas (@CamiCruzThomas) April 7, 2019

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” he told Variety. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

“I’m asked a question about my kids a lot from a sports perspective.” He responded when asked if he had advice for other parents of LGBTQ children. “I think people expect you to parent each kid the same. They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”

As far as the response he received from his post, he admits he was taken aback by some of the backlash.

“This is my job as a father,” he continued. “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”