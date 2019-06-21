A Deland, Fla., man being held by police on charges that he tried to poison his ex-girlfriend with Lysol after they broke up.

DeLand police say neighbors heard the former couple arguing on Wednesday afternoon. By the time police arrived to the house, they found blood in the doorway and shards of glass from a broken window on the floor, according to Orlando station WKMG.

Police also reportedly noticed a strong smell of bleach in the air and wine bottles that had been thrown across the room.

At the center of all of this? Police said Tiera Cotton had just ended things with her boyfriend, Richard Lewis. When Lewis came back to the house to get his belongings, he and Cotton started to argue. The argument soon escalated with the two kicking and hitting each another, according to WKMG.

Lewis told police that this is when Cotton grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened him with it if he didn’t leave. Lewis did leave but actually stood outside of her home for about 40 minutes before smashing a window to regain entry into the house, WKMG reported.

After this, Cotton allegedly threw a knife at Lewis, and several wine bottles, before running to a neighbor’s house to phone the cops.

When police arrived, they found Cotton walking outside. She told police that Lewis bleached her clothes and also put Lysol in her pickle juice in an attempt to harm her, which she smelled when she opened and stopped drinking.

Lewis reportedly admitted to the act and attempting to poison her, telling police he did it out of frustration.

He was arrested and has been charged with domestic violence battery, criminal mischief and poisoning a person’s food with intent to cause injury. He was transported to the Volusia County Jail.