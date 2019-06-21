Former NBA star Marcus Camby has come to a settlement agreement in his bitter divorce and will shell out $4.1 million to his wife, coupled with $15k more in monthly support.

Camby and wife Eva came to terms after his business was put on full display following the shocking news that he had a baby with a side chick. His soon-to-be ex-wife also blasted him for also allegedly exposing her to an STD.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, after almost 14 years of marriage, the couple called it quits back in April.

READ MORE: Phoenix police chief promises change after video of Black family held at gunpoint at Family Dollar goes viral

In the divorce proceedings, Camby claims that while her husband “contracted an infectious disease” and “intentionally exposed” her to it, she still isn’t clear if she herself contracted anything from him. Nevertheless, she wanted their “unconscionable” prenuptial agreement to be thrown out, alleging she only signed the deal “under duress.”

The retired athlete responded to these claims by requesting the judge not only enforce their 2005 prenuptial agreement but also grant him 50/50 custody of their kids. He also made it a point to ask if his ex could be legally ordered to keep the proceedings private and not slander his name on social media.

However, the divorce pressed on with all Camby’s business aired out in the press. As a result, Eva’s hefty multi-million dollar payment will be given first in a lump sum of $3,600,000. Then she will reportedly receive another check for $500,000 as an equalization payment, The Blast reports.

Eva will roll out of the marriage with a 2018 white Tesla X, and a Porsche Panamera. She gets to maintain the bank accounts in her name, a mansion in Manvel, Texas, and her jewels along with half of all furnishings.

READ MORE: Supreme Court tosses Black man’s murder conviction and death sentence over racial bias in jury selection

Camby keeps a black 2018 Tesla and bank accounts in his name and his personal belongings. Camby also has to cover his wife’s divorce fees totaling $35,000 and pay $15,000 a month in child support to his wife. The Camby’s marriage understandably hit a rough patch after Marcus reached a child support and custody deal with the woman he was allegedly having the affair with, Noemi Valdez back in December 2018.

Although both parties concede that Makiah Camby, who was born in 2011, is Marcus and Noemi’s child, Valdez currently has primary custody and an agreement that allows Marcus to visit Makiah twice a month, for three hours at a time.