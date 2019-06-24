A family is left baffled after a man who flew from Alabama to the Bronx to attend his sister’s baby shower died after he was struck in the head during a fight.

Now the grieving family is trying to piece together what occurred in the early morning hours that resulted in Troy Scott getting killed when he was in town for a celebration. The unsolved murder has left the family with questions.

Scott’s other sister Shaquana is pregnant and he came to town to join family members ahead of her baby’s birth next month. He even posted a selfie from the airplane on his way to the Bronx, looking like a very happy uncle-to-be, The NY Daily News reports.

On Wednesday all signs pointed to Scott being positive and content. He wrote on Facebook before his death:

“Good Morning Kings & Queens. Im Really In A Good Space Im Happy, I Aint Got No Drama, I Aint Dealing With No BS, I Aint Got No Worries,” he said. “Ive Made Some Changes In My Life Dont Regret None Of Them.”

Then on Friday, he followed up with a photo with a toothy grin on his way to see his sister.

“We Doing It Again Lets Get Right Im Not Home Alone (YAGA).”

Scott, 40, died later on from a severe hit to the head after a street fight. He was found on the street Saturday morning after hitting his head on the concrete. No word on why he was in a brawl but police are looking for a suspect who reportedly left the crime scene in a red vehicle.

A video of the fight is also reportedly circulating.

Cops are asking for information in the case. Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.