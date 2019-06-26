Omarosa Manigault-Newman was slapped with a civil lawsuit by the government on Tuesday for allegedly failing to file the required public financial disclosure report after she was ousted from her post at the White House.

The suit filed in federal court alleges that Manigault-Newman is in violation of the Ethics in Government Act “for knowingly and willfully failing to file the required public financial disclosure report after her employment terminated with the Executive Office of the President,” The Hill reports.

READ MORE: Omarosa: ‘End of Donald Trump’ possible if one particular person were convinced to sing

Manigault-Newman was reportedly required to file the termination financial disclosure report by Jan. 18, 2018 and still hasn’t done so, the website said. As a result, the Department of Justice wants Manigault-Newman to pay a fine up to $50,000.

However, Manigault-Newman’s legal team hit back and said the move was just a retaliatory measure against the former Apprentice star and refuted the claims.

Attorney John M. Phillips called the allegations “untrue” and said the “White House chooses to abuse process and use the Department of Justice to carry out retaliation.”

Phillips said the White House withheld essential documents that Manigault-Newman needed in order to file and it wasn’t until May when they finally agreed to turn them over.

“We requested an extension until these documents could be returned. However, despite her efforts, they have continued to withhold these documents which are needed to complete the disclosure and now serve media with a complaint before she even has a chance to read it,” Phillips said.

READ MORE: Omarosa says she’d run for office– “We can’t just sit back and ignore Donald Trump”

“We will pick up these materials immediately and have requested same repeatedly,” he continued. “Omarosa Manigault Newman cannot even get a straight answer about the amount of materials wrongfully possessed. This is premature and retaliation. It should not be tolerated.”

The filing also states that Manigault-Newman was given notice several times through email that her required filing was late and or past due.

“Later that day, on March 26, 2018, Stefan Passantino, then-Deputy Counsel to the President, sent Ms. Manigault Newman an email to the provided email address and to the second email address reminding her of her obligation to file her termination financial disclosure report,” the court document reads.

In March 2018, Manigault-Newman did however did finally respond.

“Ms. Manigault Newman responded to Mr. Passantino’s email that same day using the provided email address but thereafter did not file the overdue termination financial disclosure report,” it continues.

It remains to be seen if Manigault Newman will be slapped with a penalty for not complying.

READ MORE: Omarosa Manigault-Newman secretly recorded Trump and says she has receipts to share