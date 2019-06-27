Today’s water cooler conversation about last night’s Democratic presidential debate likely centered on the moment Beto O’Rourke made Cory Booker almost lose his religion with what appeared to be a dirty look when the Texas congressman broke out and spoke Spanish.

Booker became an instant meme when he seemed to size up O’Rourke’s Spanish-speaking skills with a side-eye that was heard around the internet Wednesday night, TIME reports.

Perhaps Booker wasn’t feeling that O’Rourke beat him to the punch since he’s bilingual himself and often speaks Spanish in interviews with Univision.

Twitter quickly took note though of Booker’s not-so-poker-face.

“Cory Booker watching Beto speak Spanish is shook honey,” one person commented.

Booker himself took it in stride when he commented about it later on CNN.

Wednesday night while Booker’s reaction took center stage, there were other candidates who fought for position  and pleaded their case to become President, including: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Booker did have a time to shine and ultimately spoke some Spanish in his response, but it wasn’t as well-received as O’Rourke’s Spanish moment was and more so became the focus of social media memes.

Two other candidates found the moment laughable too. They get to hit the stage Thursday night in the second round of the debate.

 

On Thursday night, taking the stage will be Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; California Sen. Kamala Harris; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; California Rep. Eric Swalwell; writer and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Español

