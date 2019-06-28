Get ready to see Roshon Fegan in a whole new light when he takes on the starring role of Bobby DeBarge in TV One’s upcoming film The Bobby DeBarge Story. Best known for his flawless falsetto as the lead singer of the Motown R&B group Switch, this tragic figure also served as a producer for his siblings’ super successful group, DeBarge before meeting his tragic end in 1995 at the age of 39.

While the TV One flick fails to fully explain how Bobby DeBarge went from a sought after superstar to a drug-trafficking criminal, it does offer up some stirring realities about the demons he battled for most of his life.

You may have already seen the wacky wigs used to bring the DeBarge’s to life, but you haven’t seen the harrowing moments this talented group of siblings endured long before they became famous. Physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their white father plagued the kids for the duration of their lives and the drug use that followed the fame they finally reached would ultimately lead to Bobby’s untimely death.

Roshon Fegan takes on his most mature role to date in The Bobby DeBarge Story, leaving his sparkling Disney star image behind him as he smokes crack, smuggles drugs, and battles AIDS in the film that premieres on June 29. He’s joined by another former teen star, Lloyd, in his first film role.

TheGrio sat down with the actors to find out what it took to tackle these complicated characters and bring The Bobby DeBarge Story to life.

Check out the video above.