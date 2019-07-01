We’ve been down this birther road before.

Kamala Harris who is believed to be one of the Democratic presidential frontrunners is firing back at Donald Trump, Jr. who shared a Twitter post that seemed to question Harris’ American Blackness, and her campaign is letting it be known that they are not here for the Obama birther redux.

“This stuff is really vile and everyone should speak out against it,” Lily Adams, Harris’ campaign spokeswoman, tweeted Saturday.

The tweet came after the Daily Beast ran a story about Harris’ candidacy among the crowded pool of Democrat 2020 candidates and the racial attacks levied against her, which the outlet calls “a play straight out of the racist birther playbook used against Barack Obama.”

Trump Jr. became involved after he shared a Twitter post which read: “Kamala Harris is not an American Black. She is half Indian and half Jamaican. I’m so sick of people robbing American Blacks (like myself) of our history” and then commented: “Is this true? Wow.”

Trump Jr. has since deleted the comment. Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past decade, you’d realize that Trump Jr.’s daddy played the same “birther” card against Obama, rallying the fringes of the Republican Party to question whether our forever POTUS was born in the United States and legally eligible to be president.

According to The New York Times, a spokesperson for Trump Jr. claims that his tweet was “simply him asking if it was true that Kamala Harris was half-Indian because it’s not something he had ever heard before.”

Harris’ rival former vice president Joe Biden responded to the post calling it “birtherism.”

The same forces of hatred rooted in ‘birtherism’ that questioned @BarackObama‘s American citizenship, and even his racial identity, are now being used against Senator @KamalaHarris. It’s disgusting and we have to call it out when we see it. Racism has no place in America.

While Twitter followers of Adams were incredulous.

“Deplorable,” agreed Phil @PrettyGoodPhil.

“Been speaking out about it even before she declared. I don’t understand what not being ‘black enough’ even means,” wrote Sambar Pappad.

Yet some others agreed that Harris isn’t Black Black.

“The allegation was that she’s not a member of the African American community. This is true. She has no African American ancestor. The most time she’s spent around African Americans was locking them in cages,” wrote a user by the Twitter name of Boko Harambe.