Travis Stackhouse, of Milwaukee, was in court on Thursday on charges that he punched his 5-year-old son to death over a piece of cake. Tears streamed down his eyes during the hearing.

The 29-year-old was reportedly angry that his son, Sir Stackhouse, ate his Father’s Day cake, according to WALB News 10.

He is now facing a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

“This baby was little, tiny, close to 20 pounds or so and you doing all that? It’s ridiculous,” Macshaunya Wright, the boy’s aunt, told WALB News 10 outside the courthouse.

Stackhouse’s son suffered bruising to both of his eyes, a cut on his lip and sternum, several cuts on his back and severe bruising to his abdomen during the June 21 attack, according to the criminal court complaint.

“I can’t even process a kid going through that,” Wright said.

Initially, the child’s caretakers told police that he fell down the stairs, but officers didn’t believe that his injuries were consistent with a fall. They suspected foul play.

Stackhouse later admitted that he punched his son in the stomach and face and told police it was because the child, along with his other kids, had eaten his Father’s Day cake. He reportedly said he only had one piece and was upset that his son ate it, prosecutors said.

Wright can’t believe her nephew’s life was snuffed out over a slice of cake.

“I can’t fathom that. I can’t even put that in the same sentence and then over some cake, are you serious?” Wright said.

Stackhouse also has four other children and shares a house with his girlfriend, who is the mother of his children.

In the court documents, Travis told police that Sir and another one of his children were upstairs playing Nerf basketball then Sir came “somersaulting down the stairwell,” according to PEOPLE magazine.

But when police questioned Sir’s older brother, he confided in them that his father had punched Sir in the stomach and back.

The judge set his bail at $100,000 and set a July 5 date for the next preliminary hearing.