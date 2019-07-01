Jada Pinkett Smith wasn’t ready to get married. But after she got pregnant by Will Smith, her mother felt differently.

“…My mother was like, ‘You have to get married’ – she’s so old school – and Will wanted a family. So I said, ‘All right, maybe it’s something I should do,” Pinkett Smith, 47, told PEOPLE magazine.

But as for herself, Jada tells the magazine: “I never wanted to get married.”

The actress and talk show host graced this week’s cover, and along with her daughter Willow, 18, and mother Adrienne, 65 – who together star in Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk – the ladies dish on their family’s super tight relationship.

Jada and Will started dating in 1995. Two years later, she became pregnant with her son, Jaden, 21. That’s when all this marriage talk started to bubble over.

“Gammy (Adrienne) freaking called Will and cried her freaking eyes out, so then I had to have a wedding and that was infuriating,” Jada tells PEOPLE, explaining that she was in her first trimester and suffering from morning sickness when they wed on New Year’s Eve, 1997.

Now Pinkett Smith is grateful that she married Will. Back then, however, she couldn’t fathom them going the distance because she had never personally witnessed a successful marriage.

“I had never seen a happy marriage,” Pinkett Smith explains. “I adored Will, I f——- adored him, but I just didn’t want to be married.”

Twenty-one years married, these days Jada and Will shun labels and don’t call themselves “married.” That feels too confining for Pinkett Smith’s liking. Instead, she refers to their union as a “life partnership.”

“I don’t own him. He doesn’t own me. He has to be his own person first, and vice versa… Love is freedom,” she says.

