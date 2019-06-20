Jada Pinkett Smith has become infamous for having courageous conversations on her successful Facebook series Red Table Talk, and now she’s opening up like never before about her sex life.
In a preview clip of next Monday’s episode obtained exclusively by PEOPLE, the A-list actress decided to answer a question posed by a fan about if she’d ever had a threesome.
“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young,” the 47-year-old responded as her daughter, Willow Smith, covered her eyes in horror. “Like early 20s.”
“I didn’t like it,” she continued. “It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’”
She added, “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.’”
“[It was] a sexual experiment,” her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris interjected.
This week Pinkett Smith was presented with the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
“Often we applaud the trails that people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind, that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs, and pain,” she said while accepting the award.
“It’s these eternal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world,” she continued, noting, “Every last person in this room must do that at some capacity.”
“That means that every single person in this room is trailblazing, whether it’s within or without. So as you honor me tonight, I wanna honor all of you and I wanna say here’s to us for all of our trailblazing!”
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=669937003447812