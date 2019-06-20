Jada Pinkett Smith has become infamous for having courageous conversations on her successful Facebook series Red Table Talk, and now she’s opening up like never before about her sex life.

In a preview clip of next Monday’s episode obtained exclusively by PEOPLE, the A-list actress decided to answer a question posed by a fan about if she’d ever had a threesome.

“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young,” the 47-year-old responded as her daughter, Willow Smith, covered her eyes in horror. “Like early 20s.”

“I didn’t like it,” she continued. “It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’”

She added, “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.’”

